FDIC Chair Nom Supports Fintech Firms’ Charter Choice

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 1:48 PM EST) -- Jelena McWilliams, President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., on Tuesday told senators that she would encourage the use of a specialty bank charter that has become a tool for financial technology firms seeking more lending capacity.



Appearing before the Senate Banking Committee for her confirmation hearing, McWilliams said that she would review why applications for industrial loan company charters have been delayed at the FDIC. Those charters, which allow nonfinancial firms to set up their own banks that are regulated by...

