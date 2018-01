University Of Arizona Hit With $2M Sex Bias Suit By Dean

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 8:11 PM EST) -- A former dean at the University of Arizona who specializes in gender studies filed a $2 million collective action Monday alleging the school systematically underpays its female deans and gives preferential treatment to their male counterparts, and that its academic head made sexually demeaning remarks toward women.



Dr. Patricia MacCorquodale filed suit in Arizona federal court against the Arizona Board of Regents — a corporate entity that oversees the state’s public universities — alleging that she and other female deans have been drastically underpaid for years,...

To view the full article, register now.