Global Cartel Enforcement Active But Fines Down: Report

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:07 PM EST) -- Competition enforcers around the globe remained active on cartel work in 2017, with slightly more focus on domestic arrangements than in the past, but fines for violations were down $3.6 billion on the year, according to a report released Monday by Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP.



The report found that antitrust authorities doled out a total of $4.2 billion in cartel fines last year, but that’s down from $7.8 billion in 2016 and $7.3 billion in 2015. But J. Clayton Everett, a partner with Morgan Lewis...

To view the full article, register now.