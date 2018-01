Israeli Info Crucial To $163M Perrigo Tax Row, IRS Says

Law360, Los Angeles (January 23, 2018, 8:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. asked a Michigan federal court on Monday to affirm its request to obtain court testimony from four employees who work at Israeli manufacturer Dexcel Pharma Technologies Ltd. in its fight against generic pharmaceutical giant Perrigo Co. PLC over more than $163 million in tax refunds.



The information is likely to be highly relevant to material questions of fact in Perrigo’s tax refund dispute against the government, and Perrigo’s assertions that the Internal Revenue Service has what it already needs from audits “are self-serving and...

