Lessons From President Trump's Failed Judicial Nominations

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 5:40 PM EST) -- On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced 12 new judicial nominations. In the coming weeks, we will discover whether these candidates learned from the mistakes made by the three judicial nominees who were forced to withdraw in December after serious bipartisan concerns arose regarding their qualifications (or lack thereof).



Matthew Petersen, then chairman of the Federal Election Commission, withdrew his nomination to serve as a federal district judge in Washington, D.C., following an awkward exchange with Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., during which Petersen struggled to answer basic...

