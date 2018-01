High Court Considers Upending Patent Damages

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 1:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court recently granted certiorari in WesternGeco LLC v. Ion Geophysical Corp., No. 16-1011 — a case that could have significant ramifications for U.S. patent holders who compete in foreign markets.



Statutory Background



WesternGeco concerns the scope of damages under 35 U.S.C. §271(f) where lost profits occur outside of the U.S. Section 271(f) creates infringement liability for any party that “supplies or causes to be supplied in or from the United States all or a substantial portion of the components of a patented invention...

