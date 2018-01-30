IP Group Of The Year: Finnegan

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 5:07 PM EST) -- Finnegan Henderson Garrett & Dunner LLP obtained a $168 million award for LG in a case accusing numerous companies of selling counterfeit wireless headphones and secured a game-changing ruling from the Federal Circuit that makes it easier to amend patents in America Invents Act reviews, earning the firm a spot among Law360's Intellectual Property Groups of the Year.



After Finnegan obtained en banc review, recruited amicus support and led Aqua Products Inc. through its appeal over the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s denial of its...

To view the full article, register now.