Del. Chancellor Expedites IT Firm Board Meeting Suit

Law360, Wilmington (January 22, 2018, 9:02 PM EST) -- Delaware's chancellor fast-tracked arguments Monday on a motion to compel a meeting of information technology company Avande Inc. stockholders after allegations that the company's investor-CEO improperly allowed a vendor access to Avande's intellectual property.



Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard found that majority stockholder Norman S. Kato, Avande's board chairman and largest stockholder, had "plainly" raised a plausible claim to expedite his bid for a court-directed meeting, given that 13 months had passed since the last meeting.



Kato's attorney argued that the only other living stockholder and board...

