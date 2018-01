Project Finance Group Of The Year: White & Case

Law360, Los Angeles (January 29, 2018, 3:40 PM EST) -- White & Case LLP expanded the definition of its infrastructure practice and its geographic boundaries in 2017, making AU$190 million in project financing and off-take arrangements for a wind farm in South Australia and advising on a $1.4 billion loan for a pipeline in the Ohio River system, landing the firm a spot among Law360’s Project Finance Groups of the Year.



White & Case is relying on newer approaches to project finance, as traditional multi-trench, oil and gas project developments decline and the oil and mineral...

To view the full article, register now.