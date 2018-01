How #MeToo Is Changing Internal Investigations

Law360, New York (January 28, 2018, 9:17 PM EST) -- The #MeToo movement that has grown from the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal has prompted companies to re-examine employee complaints, workplace policies and even old settlement agreements, and they’re turning to BigLaw’s white collar investigations teams for answers.



Since October, when The New York Times and The New Yorker published exposés reporting decades of alleged sexual harassment and abuse by the powerful Hollywood producer, law firms with top-tier investigations practices have received more inquiries from companies looking for help in addressing potential problems within their ranks....

