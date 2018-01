Energy Group Of The Year: Latham & Watkins

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 3:45 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP attorneys advised on some $299.5 billion in energy-related transactions over the last year, including acquisitions of natural gas power plants and battery-based energy storage, earning the firm a spot among Law360’s 2017 Energy Practice Groups of the Year.



The firm shepherded a number of high-value, complex transactions over the last year, notably representing its longtime client Energy Capital Partners in its August acquisition of wholesale power generation company Calpine Corporation. The firm also represented Energy Transfer Partners in a $21.3 billion merger...

