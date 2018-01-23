EU Takes 8 Countries Off Tax Blacklist But Issues Warning

Law360, London (January 23, 2018, 8:39 PM GMT) -- The European Union removed eight countries from its blacklist of tax havens Tuesday after the nations promised regulatory improvements, but officials warned they would be watching for continued progress.



The European Council, which is made up of the heads of EU member states, said Barbados, Grenada, South Korea, Macao, Mongolia, Panama, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates had been taken off of its blacklist as these jurisdictions are no longer seen as “non-cooperative” for tax purposes.



“Our listing process is already proving its worth,” Vladislav Goranov, minister for...

