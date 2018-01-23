Clarify Brexit Stance For Financial Services, Lawmaker Says

Law360, London (January 23, 2018, 7:01 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government should end “chronic” uncertainty surrounding the financial services sector's future by outlining the kind of regulatory deal the country will seek for the industry during Brexit negotiations, the head of Parliament's Treasury Committee said Monday.



Nicky Morgan, the chairwoman for the influential committee, said the government's failure to publish its negotiating stance on the financial services sector “sends all the wrong signals.” Morgan’s comments follow media reports saying the government's Brexit negotiators had shelved plans to publish a position paper outlining Britain’s priorities...

To view the full article, register now.