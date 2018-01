Grant Thornton Denies Liability For Swaps Loss In £49M Suit

Law360, London (January 23, 2018, 6:04 PM GMT) -- Grant Thornton, the accounting firm being sued by Manchester Building Society for £49 million ($68.5 million) over alleged breaches of duty and negligence, said at a London court hearing Tuesday that it cannot be held liable for hedge accounting problems involving interest rate swaps that the society claims led to financial difficulties in 2013.



The lender is suing Grant Thornton for alleged breach of contract, negligence and breach of statutory duty relating to audit services and advice provided by the firm between 2006 and 2013, at...

