Trump Tariffs Inflict Short-Term Pain On Solar Development

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 8:09 PM EST) -- The tariffs President Donald Trump inked on imported solar cells and modules on Tuesday are initially steep enough to send many economically marginal projects to the graveyard, but solar project experts say the long-term impacts of the tariffs on solar development will be more of a speed bump than a brick wall.



In response to a complaint lodged by manufacturers Suniva Inc. and SolarWorld Americas, Trump slapped a 30 percent tariff on imported solar cells and modules that decreases by 5 percent each year before bottoming...

To view the full article, register now.