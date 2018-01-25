K&L Gates Snags Saul Ewing's Tech Practice Chair In Pa.

By Matt Fair

Law360, Philadelphia (January 25, 2018, 5:39 PM EST) -- The head of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP’s technology and manufacturing practice has jumped ship to rejoin rival K&L Gates LLP in Pittsburgh, where he previously held a position as an associate.

Adam Kelson rejoins K&L Gates as a partner in its emerging growth and venture capital practice following a seven-year absence, during which he held down positions not only at Saul Ewing but also at Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP.

Kelson’s practice focuses around emerging growth companies as they navigate the startup process...
