K&L Gates Snags Saul Ewing's Tech Practice Chair In Pa.

Law360, Philadelphia (January 25, 2018, 5:39 PM EST) -- The head of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP’s technology and manufacturing practice has jumped ship to rejoin rival K&L Gates LLP in Pittsburgh, where he previously held a position as an associate.



Adam Kelson rejoins K&L Gates as a partner in its emerging growth and venture capital practice following a seven-year absence, during which he held down positions not only at Saul Ewing but also at Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP.



Kelson’s practice focuses around emerging growth companies as they navigate the startup process...

To view the full article, register now.