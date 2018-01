Partners Group Scores $520M In Sale Of Clothing Label Co.

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 3:43 PM EST) -- Swiss investment firm Partners Group AG on Tuesday said it will hand over its stake in clothing label manufacturer Trimco International Holdings Ltd. to Affinity Equity Partners in a $520 million deal, with Clifford Chance LLP representing the seller.



Partners Group’s sale of Trimco — a provider of garment labels, tags and trimming products — represents a return of nearly 3.5 times what the firm paid for the company back in 2012. The deal involves 100 percent of Trimco’s equity, of which Partners Group held a...

