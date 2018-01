Pa. Justices To Mull Municipal Denial Of Gas Well Permit

Law360, Philadelphia (January 23, 2018, 2:04 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Monday it would review a lower court’s determination that EQT Production Co. was entitled to a permit to develop a natural gas well in Allegheny County, in a case that turns on standards of evidence for local decision-making.



The court will consider the impact of a requirement that objectors present evidence specific to the project in question, after the Borough of Jefferson Hills argued the standard was nearly impossible to overcome. The state’s Commonwealth Court ruled in favor of EQT in...

