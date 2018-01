Industry Groups Share Doubts About UK Royalty Tax Measure

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 2:36 PM EST) -- The U.K. government’s upcoming measure to tax intracompany royalty payments made to low-tax jurisdictions does not necessarily offer a feasible or long-term solution to target digital multinational businesses that shift profits overseas, according to industry group comments released Monday.



The comments were part of a report, published by the House of Commons Treasury Committee, that discussed a number of measures that the U.K.’s treasury department had shared in November as part of its autumn budget for 2017. One of the upcoming policy plans involves the government’s...

To view the full article, register now.