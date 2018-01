FDA Warning Wire: Web Sales Of Banned Obesity Drug

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 7:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug scolded the University of California, Los Angeles, for an online promotion of a unapproved drug being studied for its use in detecting prostate cancer cells and told a network of online pharmacies to stop selling a forbidden weight loss drug to Americans.



Here's this week's roundup of the agency's enforcement actions:



UCLA Promoting Investigational Drug



The FDA slammed UCLA for promoting, as safe and effective, a drug used in a method for detecting prostate cancer cells that hasn't yet been approved...

To view the full article, register now.