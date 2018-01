UK Tax Tribunal OKs 'Ring Fence' Profit Figures From Oil Cos.

Law360, Washington (January 23, 2018, 5:45 PM EST) -- Two oil companies aren't liable for nearly £6.9 million ($9.6 million) in additional tax for the way they calculated a supplementary charge called "ring fence profits" after the charge's rate increased 12 percent during 2011, a U.K. tax tribunal recently found.



The case concerns the way the companies calculated ring fence profits, a supplementary U.K. tax that applies to companies in oil-related trades. The tax on ring fence profits increased from 20 percent to 32 percent on March 23, 2011, the First-Tier Tribunal of the U.K....

