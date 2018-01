PTAB Lets Honeywell Pursue CBM Patent Challenge

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 4:53 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board agreed Monday to review a patent that covers a system used to authenticate driver's licenses and has been challenged by Honeywell International Inc., finding the patent was eligible for the covered business method review program.



The board said Intellicheck Inc.'s patent met the CBM review requirement that the patent cover a financial activity because the system can be used to verify an individual's age when they are buying alcohol, tobacco and other age-restricted products.



“On the record before us, we...

