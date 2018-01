Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB’s Invalidation Of J&J Remicade Patent

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:03 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating a Johnson & Johnson patent on the blockbuster autoimmune disease drug Remicade for double patenting, in a win for Pfizer Inc., which launched a biosimilar version in 2016.



The appeals court rejected the argument by Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech Inc. unit that its patent was protected by a safe harbor provision from the PTAB’s ex parte reexamination decision that it was unpatentable for obviousness-type double patenting based on other Janssen patents....

