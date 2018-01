Ginsburg, Gorsuch Spar In Sleeper Case Over Suit Deadlines

Law360, Washington (January 23, 2018, 8:57 PM EST) -- Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Neil Gorsuch traded jabs Monday in an otherwise low-profile Supreme Court case over lawsuit filing deadlines, with Justice Ginsburg's majority opinion dismissing the "history lesson" on a common law doctrine that Justice Gorsuch gives in his passionate dissent.



Centering on the federal supplemental jurisdiction statute, the case, Artis v. District of Columbia, attracted little attention when it came up for argument in November, but the court's 5-4 ruling Monday turned heads because of the heated rhetoric in the dueling opinions....

