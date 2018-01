Data Breach Bill On Deck In S. Dakota, Colo. Tightens Grip

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 7:34 PM EST) -- South Dakota moved closer Tuesday to shedding its status as one of only two states without a data breach notification law, while Colorado lawmakers introduced a new law mandating “reasonable security procedures,” imposing data disposal rules and tightening the timeframe in which to alert authorities to a breach.



The moves are the latest in a trend of statehouses around the country stepping in to fill gaps in cybersecurity lawmaking and enforcement left by the federal government, which continues to drag its feet on data breach legislation....

