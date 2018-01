Pa. Hat Co. Settles With FTC On 'Made In US' Claims

Law360, Philadelphia (January 23, 2018, 8:37 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania hatmaker whose brands include Kangol has reached an agreement with the Federal Trade Commission to stop making false claims that its hats and other products are all made in the U.S., according to a settlement announced Tuesday.



In addition to the settlement, the FTC also issued a complaint against Bollman Hat Co. and its wholly owned subsidiary SaveAnAmericanJob, alleging the pair deceived consumers with claims made on labels and other marketing materials.



The complaint says that Bollman, based outside of Reading, Pennsylvania, and its...

To view the full article, register now.