CFPB Drops Investigation Into World Acceptance Corp.

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:21 PM EST) -- Consumer lender World Acceptance Corp. said Monday that it has been informed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that the agency has wrapped up its investigation into the company’s marketing and lending practices and doesn’t plan to recommend enforcement action.



The announcement comes a little less than four years after the Greenville, South Carolina-based company disclosed the existence of the probe, announcing in March 2014 that it had received a civil investigative demand from the agency seeking documents, reports and other information as part of an...

