Clayton Warns Lawyers Over Their Advice On ICOs

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 10:17 PM EST) -- Lawyers who take lax attitudes toward securities law compliance when advising on initial coin offerings should be on their guard, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton warned in a speech Monday.



Clayton said in remarks prepared for a conference in California that he’s told SEC staff to be on “high alert” for ICOs in which advising lawyers have taken approaches that “may be contrary to the spirit of our securities laws and the professional obligations of the U.S. securities bar.



“Market professionals, especially gatekeepers,...

