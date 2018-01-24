NovoTechIP Adds Former McDermott Partner As Director

By Nicole Narea

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 6:06 PM EST) -- Washington, D.C.-based NovoTechIP International PLLC has snagged former McDermott Will & Emery partner Stephen Becker as a director to help build the two-year-old intellectual property firm and to advise on patent matters. 

Becker started at the firm Jan. 1 and counsels companies on patent prosecution with a particular focus in analog and digital circuits, telecommunications, automotive technologies, business methods and computer-related inventions. A veteran of more than 40 years in patent law, Becker told Law360 that he postponed retirement to take the position at the request...
