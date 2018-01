Fed Won’t Nix Ex-Barclays Forex Head’s Ban, $1.2M Fine

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 10:29 PM EST) -- The Federal Reserve Board announced Tuesday it had rejected a bid by Barclays Bank PLC’s former global head of foreign exchange spot trading to void a $1.2 million fine and ban from the banking industry for his role in the manipulation of benchmark currency rates.



Christopher Ashton’s motion to vacate the imposed penalties argued that his notice of the board’s plan and then subsequent decision to slap him with the fines and industry ban wasn’t legally served, the decision released Tuesday noted. But the board held...

