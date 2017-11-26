DC Circ. Agrees To Expedite Appeal In CFPB Leadership Fight

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 4:40 PM EST) -- A federal appellate court on Tuesday agreed to an expedited briefing schedule in the struggle over the temporary leadership of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.



The D.C. Circuit agreed to CFPB Deputy Director Leandra English’s request for a sped up appeal of a federal district court judge’s ruling that Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney was the rightful acting director for the federal consumer finance watchdog.



Deepak Gupta, the attorney representing English, could not be reached immediately for comment, and a spokesman for Mulvaney declined to...

