Fla. Felon Voting Rights Initiative Headed To Nov. Ballot

Law360, Miami (January 23, 2018, 5:04 PM EST) -- A proposed constitutional amendment to restore voting rights to most felons in Florida will head to voters in November after the Florida secretary of state certified Tuesday that the initiative had received enough signatures to go on the ballot.



Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner said Tuesday that the proposal to restore felon voting rights had passed the 766,200-signature threshold necessary to get on the ballot. The proposal currently has 799,278 valid signatures.



The initiative would restore the right to vote to convicted felons, excluding those...

To view the full article, register now.