Troutman Sanders To Exit Asia With 3 Office Closures

Law360, Grand Rapids (January 23, 2018, 6:12 PM EST) -- Troutman Sanders LLP revealed Tuesday that it plans to close its outposts in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong effective May 31, trimming the firm to 13 domestic offices.



It is unclear whether any of the attorneys who worked in the three offices will remain with the firm, which declined to comment on the issue when asked. According to its website, Troutman Sanders has more than 30 attorneys in Asia, with five in Beijing, 21 in Hong Kong, one in Shanghai, and four who split their time...

