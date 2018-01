Ex-Winston Partner Fights Order To Arbitrate Bias Case

Law360, Los Angeles (January 23, 2018, 9:03 PM EST) -- A former Winston & Strawn LLP intellectual property partner has asked a California appeals court to undo a decision to force her gender discrimination suit into arbitration, arguing that arbitration rules are not cut out for employment disputes.



The San Francisco Superior Court had erred in shipping Constance Ramos' bias case to arbitration, because the arbitration clause in her partnership agreement is inapplicable in an employment matter, according to Ramos' Jan. 19 petition for writ of mandate. The clause does not cover the state statutory and...

