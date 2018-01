Spencer Fane Adds 2 Ex-JacksonWhite Attys In Phoenix

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 2:13 PM EST) -- Spencer Fane LLP has announced it has bolstered its Phoenix office with the addition of two former JacksonWhite PC attorneys, saying the two lawyers will bring “new depth” to the firm’s intellectual property practice.



Steven Laureanti has joined the firm as a partner, and David Banko has come on board as an associate, the firm said Friday, noting the pair’s arrival continues a strong growth trend that has brought 71 new attorneys to the firm since December 2016, including six in the Phoenix location.



Managing partner...

