IRS OKs New Stock Value Calculations For Some Reorgs

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 6:59 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service on Tuesday gave its blessing to three alternate methods to determine the value of a corporation’s stock during a reorganization instead of requiring a reliance on the stock’s actual trading price on a given day.



The revenue agency said that in certain circumstances, to determine if a transaction qualifies as a reorganization, it will not challenge methods that use the average of daily volume weighted average prices, the average of average high-low daily prices or the average of daily closing prices of...

