Fla. Senior Homes Agree To Emergency Generator Rules

Law360, Miami (January 23, 2018, 8:25 PM EST) -- Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced Tuesday that major nursing home and assisted living facility associations have agreed to support permanent rules proposed by his administration that would require all of their member facilities to have emergency generators to power air conditioners in case of power failures.



The agreement involves the Florida Health Care Association, Florida Senior Living Association, LeadingAge Florida and Florida Assisted Living Association, which collectively represent thousands of nursing homes and ALFs across the state. They will drop their formal rule challenges, but the...

