Senate Confirms Powell To Lead The Fed By Wide Margin

By Evan Weinberger

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 6:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly voted to confirm Jerome Powell to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve on Tuesday.

Powell, who has served as a member of the Fed’s board of governors since 2012, was confirmed on a largely bipartisan 84-13 vote, with most of the holdouts coming from the more liberal wing of the Democratic Senate caucus. Powell advanced on an 84-12 vote to close debate on his nomination earlier Tuesday, easily passing the 60 votes necessary to move to a final vote on...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular