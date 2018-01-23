Senate Confirms Powell To Lead The Fed By Wide Margin

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 6:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly voted to confirm Jerome Powell to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve on Tuesday.



Powell, who has served as a member of the Fed’s board of governors since 2012, was confirmed on a largely bipartisan 84-13 vote, with most of the holdouts coming from the more liberal wing of the Democratic Senate caucus. Powell advanced on an 84-12 vote to close debate on his nomination earlier Tuesday, easily passing the 60 votes necessary to move to a final vote on...

To view the full article, register now.