11th Circ. Won't Rehear Online Retailer's Challenge In TM Spat

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:11 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit denied on Tuesday an online retailer’s request to rehear en banc a trademark lawsuit filed by Savannah College of Art and Design over unauthorized merchandise, after the panel had revived the case in October in light of a 1975 ruling.



Despite a three-judge panel’s criticism of the “potentially problematic” precedent, the full circuit still refused to grant Prep Sportswear’s petition for rehearing en banc, in which the company argued that the 1975 “Boston Hockey” decision conflicted with federal trademark law.



“The panel noted...

To view the full article, register now.