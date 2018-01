Do I Need New Trial Counsel? 9 Questions To Ask

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 4:48 PM EST) -- Would you consider hiring a cardiac surgeon to perform coronary artery bypass graph (CABG) surgery on you if the surgeon had not performed a successful CABG in the last five years? Probably not. So why would you retain trial counsel who had not won a jury trial in the past five years?



More often than not the initial selection of defense counsel is made at the outset of litigation, triggered by receipt of a complaint, and long before it is known whether the case may actually...

To view the full article, register now.