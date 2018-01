Trump Taps FTC Chief, 11 Others For Federal Bench

Law360, Los Angeles (January 23, 2018, 5:11 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped the acting chairman of the Federal Trade Commission to serve on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, also naming partners from Bracewell LLP and Haynes and Boone LLP and other attorneys for 11 other federal judgeships across the country.



The White House named Maureen K. Ohlhausen, who currently serves as acting chairman of the FTC, for a seat on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, according to Tuesday’s list of nominations. Ohlhausen has been a commissioner since 2012, after holding...

