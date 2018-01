Mergers & Acquisitions Group Of The Year: Simpson Thacher

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 3:26 PM EST) -- A year spent steering Walgreens’ nearly $5.2 billion bid to buy 2,186 Rite Aid stores and Blackstone’s $6.5 billion sale of a Hilton Worldwide stake, as well as other multibillion-dollar deals, has once again earned Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP a spot among Law360's Mergers & Acquisitions Groups of the Year.



Walgreens’ June offer for the trove of Rite Aid stores came as it put the kibosh on its embattled $17.2 billion bid, lobbed originally in 2015, to buy Rite Aid outright after struggling to get...

