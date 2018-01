Tapped For Bench, A Look Back At Ohlhausen's Time At FTC

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:56 PM EST) -- Maureen K. Ohlhausen, the acting chairman of the Federal Trade Commission who has staked out conservative policies on intellectual property, mergers and other issues while at the agency, was nominated Tuesday for a federal judgeship on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.



Maureen K. Ohlhausen — one of a slew of nominees for federal judgeships announced Tuesday — has served as a commissioner at the FTC since 2012. (AP) Ohlhausen — one of a slew of nominees for federal judgeships announced Tuesday — has served as a commissioner at...

To view the full article, register now.