Mulvaney Says He’ll Stop ‘Pushing The Envelope’ At CFPB

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 9:59 PM EST) -- Mick Mulvaney, the acting commissioner of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, backed off on his predecessor Richard Cordray’s vows to “push the envelope” in enforcement matters, saying Tuesday that the agency would carry out its mission with more “humility and prudence” than it has in the past.



The comments, delivered about two months after Mulvaney took the reins at the regulator he once called a “joke,” come with the agency retreating from lawsuits and moving to curtail its regulatory reach. The remarks were emailed to CFPB...

