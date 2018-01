My Supreme Court Debut: The Flip Of A Coin

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 11:35 AM EST) -- As the U.S. Supreme Court continues its current term, all eyes are on the justices and the important decisions they will issue in 2018. In this Expert Analysis series, attorneys that have argued before the high court — from veterans to recent first-time arguers — reflect on their very first time standing before the justices.



Elaine Goldenberg I have argued a dozen times in the U.S. Supreme Court, and each time has been just as much of a thrill as the first. One of the ways that...

To view the full article, register now.