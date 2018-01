Lower Federal Taxes May Reduce State Tax Break In 6 States

Law360, Washington (January 23, 2018, 7:54 PM EST) -- Six states have the uncommon tax policy of allowing residents to deduct federal taxes paid from their state returns, which under federal tax reform could mean more revenue for states but higher taxes on some individuals.



The effect would be most pronounced in Iowa, Alabama and Louisiana, all of which currently allow a 100 percent state deduction for federal taxes paid. Iowa even allows a 50 percent deduction for federal corporate taxes paid. Three more states — Missouri, Montana and Oregon — also allow an individual deduction,...

