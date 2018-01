Trailblazing 7th Circ. Judge Ann Williams To Join Jones Day

Law360, Los Angeles (January 23, 2018, 10:28 PM EST) -- Retired Seventh Circuit Judge Ann Claire Williams will join Jones Day to lead the firm’s efforts advancing the rule of law in Africa and bolster its trial and appellate practices after a trailblazing career in which she became the first woman to sit on that appeals court, the firm said Tuesday.



Williams, who was the first woman of color to take the bench in the Seventh Circuit after being nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1999, has trained judges and lawyers worldwide, particularly in Africa, and...

To view the full article, register now.