Tronox Accuses FTC Of Running Down Cristal Merger Clock

Law360, Washington (January 24, 2018, 7:16 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission is unfairly using an administrative challenge to "run out the clock" on Tronox Ltd.'s proposed $2.4 billion purchase of fellow chemical mining company Cristal, Tronox alleged in a lawsuit filed in Mississippi federal court Tuesday.



Because the FTC knows that the purchase agreement with Cristal expires May 21, Tronox contends the agency initiated an administrative challenge that cannot be resolved by that date rather than going to court, where Tronox contends it has the advantage and a decision would be made quicker.



The FTC has...

To view the full article, register now.