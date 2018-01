Environmental Group Of The Year: Nossaman

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 5:27 PM EST) -- Nossaman LLP’s environmental work, including representing Arizona in its efforts to build a $1.8 billion highway and representing the Kern County Water Agency on an $18 billion water project in California, helped its clients move forward with major developments and protected them during litigation, earning it a spot among Law360’s Environmental Groups of the Year.



In addition to its work helping companies secure environmental permits and defend the merits of projects, the firm also handles regulatory matters including work on the Endangered Species Act and the Comprehensive...

