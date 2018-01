Energy Group Of The Year: Skadden

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 4:57 PM EST) -- Energy attorneys at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP had a bustling 2017, negotiating complex transactions and helping Barclays PLC broker a settlement ending a market manipulation suit from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, earning the firm a spot among Law360’s Energy Groups of the Year.



While the firm has regularly been involved in negotiating mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other deals in the energy space, it also helps clients in litigation and arbitration, such as helping Barclay’s defend a long-running legal fight from...

